Naugatuck deputy mayor withdraws from burgess race

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

NAUGATUCK — Deputy Mayor Laurie Taf Jackson has withdrawn from the race for burgess in the November election.

Jackson, a 56-year-old Democrat, announced Saturday that she is no longer running for re-election due to personal reasons and family obligations.

“After discussing it with family, I feel this is what’s best for me and my family. It’s been a sincere honor and privilege to serve this great community over the past 10 years,” Jackson said in a statement. “I would like to thank my family, friends and residents who have supported me throughout my tenure.”

Jackson, who is a secretary at Cross Street Intermediate School, is in her fifth straight term on the Board of Mayor and Burgesses. She’s served as deputy mayor the last two terms. The burgess candidate with the most votes on Election Day is elected deputy mayor and has the added responsibility of stepping in for the mayor when he or she is not available.

Jackson serves as liaison to several borough commissions and is also active with community organizations, including the Naugatuck Education Foundation.

Jackson said Monday she’s enjoyed her time on the board and will miss interacting with the public at community events, like the downtown festivals, and working to help people resolve issues.

“I’m a people person and I just love the community,” she said.

Jackson said she plans to remain involved in the community but needs to take a step back now to care for herself and her family.

“At this point in time, I have to do what’s best for me and my family,” she said. “I’m truly going to miss it.”

Jackson’s involvement in local politics started well before she was first elected to the borough board 10 years ago. She’s been active in the Democratic Town Committee for over 20 years and is vice chairman of the committee. She also worked on campaigns for her mother, former Mayor Joan Taf, who was mayor from 1999 to 2003 and also served 10 years as a burgess.

Naugatuck Democratic Town Committee Chairman M. Leonard Caine III said Jackson brings a knowledge and experience of municipal operations to the borough board that is invaluable.

“When you lose somebody like that, it’s just difficult,” Caine said on the impact of Jackson withdrawing from the race.

Caine said several candidates have expressed interest in running for burgess in Jackson’s place. He said the committee will meet in early or mid-September to endorse a candidate to fill the vacancy on the ticket.

“We need to get together and see what the level of interest is,” he said.