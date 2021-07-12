Naugatuck deputy fire chief resigns to take job in Middletown

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

Borough looks to former chief to fill role

NAUGATUCK — Former Naugatuck Deputy Fire Chief James Trzaski is now fire chief for the South Fire District of Middletown.

Trzaski, a Beacon Falls resident, submitted his resignation in June. His last day with the Naugatuck Fire Department was June 30 and he started his new job July 7, Naugatuck Fire Chief Paul Russell said.

Trzaski couldn’t be reached for comment. In an email to the fire department announcing his resignation, Trzaski said he appreciated the cooperation and commitment of everyone when he returned to the department as deputy fire chief last August.

“It was not an easy decision, however it is an opportunity that I can’t refuse,” Trzaski said about leaving.

Trzaski started as a career firefighter with the Naugatuck Fire Department in 1991. He retired from the department as a captain in 2014. Trzaski, who is also a volunteer with Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 and served as a past chief of the department, returned to the fire service in 2016 with the South Fire District in Middletown. He rose to deputy chief before taking the deputy chief job in the borough last year.

Russell said the department understands Trzaski received a golden opportunity to become a fire chief. He said Trzaski had a tremendous impact on the department, including running COVID-19 vaccination clinic and implementing a computer-based dispatch system.

“We’re all disappointed,” Russell said. “We all enjoyed working with him.”

Borough officials have plans to hire former Naugatuck Fire Chief Ken Hanks, who retired in 2015, as deputy fire chief.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said officials didn’t do a search for the deputy chief job. He said Hanks is highly qualified and the best person in the state for the job.

Hess said he expects to have a contract drawn up for Hanks soon.

Hanks started his career as a volunteer with the Naugatuck Volunteer Fire Department in 1982. Three years later, he was hired as a full-time career firefighter. He became deputy chief in 2005 and chief in 2010.

Hanks confirmed he’s in talks with borough officials but declined to comment further until officials take action on filling the position.

The Fire Commission is scheduled to meet July 12 and possibly vote on hiring a deputy chief. After the commission’s vote, the Board of Mayor and Burgesses will have to approve a contract for the person hired.