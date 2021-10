NAUGATUCK — Holy Saviour National Catholic Church is hosting a Taste of Poland on Oct. 30.

The Polish food festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church, 118 Prospect St. The festival features an a-la carte luncheon with Polish delicacies like Golabki (cabbage rolls with meat), pierogi, Bigos (hunters stew), Kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwiches, soups and pastries.

Takeout is available. For information, call the church rectory at 203-729-4035.