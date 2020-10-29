NewsNaugatuck Naugatuck church giving away coats By mycitizensnews - October 29, 2020 0 97 NAUGATUCK — Hillside Covenant Church is giving away free coats for adults Saturday. People can pick up a coat on a first-come, first-served basis at the church, 100 Hillside Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related