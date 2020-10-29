Naugatuck church giving away coats

By
mycitizensnews
-
0
97

NAUGATUCK — Hillside Covenant Church is giving away free coats for adults Saturday.

People can pick up a coat on a first-come, first-served basis at the church, 100 Hillside Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR