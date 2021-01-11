Murray resigning from Town Council

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

PROSPECT — Paul Murray’s time on the Town Council is coming to an end.

Murray, a 62-year-old Democrat, is resigning from the council effective Feb. 1. The council accepted his resignation, with regret, Jan. 5.

Murray, who is retired, is the former owner Andrews & Murray Insurance Group. He also worked as the associate director of admissions at Quinnipiac University. He recently bought a home in Florida with his fiancee.

Murray said he’s been spending more time in the Sunshine State, though it’s not his primary residence. Murray has been able to attend council meetings online, since the council switched to virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he said, he doesn’t feel he can represent the town the right way if he’s going to be away for extended periods of time.

“It’s a very difficult decision, but I know it’s the right one for the town,” Murray said during the Jan. 5 meeting.

Murray, who moved to Prospect from Hamden in 2017, was elected to the council in 2019 and is in his first term. He has served on boards in the past, including on the Inland Wetlands Commission in Hamden. He said his time on the council has been a great experience and the council works in a bipartisan manner for the betterment of the town. He said every decision the council makes is geared toward what is best for the people of Prospect.

Council members spoke highly of Murray’s contributions in his brief time on the council, citing his business background as well as his knowledge and demeanor.

“You bring a lot to the council and you will be missed,” Chairman Jeffrey Slapikas said.

Murray’s business background came into play on the town’s pension subcommittee. He helped lead an effort to switch the town’s pension plan to one that provided employees more options and tools to invest their money.

“We will miss you here and I think the citizens will miss your representation, too,” council member Patricia Geary told Murray.

The Democratic Town Committee will recommend a candidate to finish Murray’s term, which runs until the municipal election in November, to the council. The council will have the final vote on filling the vacant seat.