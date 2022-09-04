Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year.

The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services.

“I pride myself on an open door policy that facilitates open communication and trust,” Burland said in her cover letter to the school district.

Burland arrives to the borough after being the program coordinator for special education for Daniel Hand High School in Madison since last year. Prior to that, she was a special education teacher at Fairfield Warde High School for 11 years.

Burland evaluated and supervised special education teachers and paraeducators and worked with closely with related service staff while she was the program coordinator. As a special education teacher, she also coordinated the Individual Education Plans for students identified as needing Special Education services.

Burland’s salary will be $119,116 in the 2022-23 fiscal year according to the Naugatuck Administrative Negotiating Association contract.

Elizabeth Kennedy, who previously held this administrative role, left over the summer. It was not sure exactly the reason for her departure, Naugatuck Public Schools Communications Specialist Laraine Weschler said.

“I believe that all students can and will learn, and as the coordinator of pupil services, I will continue to work to create a culture where all staff work together with families to ensure that students receive the most effective academic and social instruction and acquire a love of learning,” Burland said in the letter.