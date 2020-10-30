Metro-North resumes train service on Waterbury branch

WATERBURY — Train service resumed this week on the Waterbury branch of Metro-North Railroad after a six-month outage due to COVID-19.

Customers are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets before boarding. Customers can use the MTA eTix smartphone application or ticket vending machines at New Haven Line stations. For information on how to use the MTA eTix app, visit mta.info/mta-etix.

The updated Waterbury Line train schedule is available at mta.info/mnr.

During the outage, substitute buses roughly mirrored the train schedule. The state Department of Transportation used the suspension to accelerate a $116 million upgrade. The project includes signalization, track improvements, rail-siding installation, and bridge repairs in Derby, Seymour and Naugatuck. The remaining work will be completed in 2021.

Customers are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at stations and on trains. Customers who feel sick should not use public transportation.