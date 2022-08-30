Man with Prospect ties faces firearm, drug charges after search

By Citizen’s News

PROSPECT — A Waterbury man was held on $1.5 million bond after local and state police executed several search warrants, seizing drugs and weapons from his residence, car and a home in Prospect.

Horace Kelly, 26, was arraigned Aug. 25 in Waterbury Superior Court on multiple drug and firearms charges.

Police said they seized four firearms and ammunition, 1,795 bags of heroin, 484 grams of cocaine, 75 pills, 126.5 grams of crack cocaine, 54 grams of marijuana, $645 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Members of the state police Violent Crimes Task Force, Gang Unit, Statewide Narcotics Task Force and Electronic Surveillance Unit, Prospect police, and the Waterbury police Gangs and Auto Theft Task Force and Vice and Intelligence units executed the searches at 288 Knollwood Circle, Waterbury, and 30 Cornwall Ave, Prospect.

Kelly was found inside the Knollwood Circle residence and arrested without incident, police said.

Inside the Waterbury home, investigators found a 9 mm Taurus G3C handgun, .40-caliber Glock 23G4 handgun with auto fire selector switch, 50-round drum magazine and drugs, police allege.

In the Prospect home and vehicle, investigators found an AR-15 assault rifle loaded with nine live 5.56 rounds and one magazine containing 37 live 5.56 rounds, an AK-47 rifle and 198 grams of cocaine, police said.

Kelly was charged with possession of an assault rifle, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, illegal sale or transfer of a long gun, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, failure to declare a large-capacity magazine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, risk of injury to a minor, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory and weapons in a motor vehicle.