Man dies in crash on Waterbury Road

By Andrew Larson, Republican-American

PROSPECT — Police say a 46-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a crash on Waterbury Road near the Summit Road intersection late Saturday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., William Joyner was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound when he veered across the oncoming traffic lane and barreled through a brick-encased sign, according to state police.

The car stopped after hitting a utility pole owned by Eversource, police said. Joyner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The impact caused the sign for CrossPointe South plaza at 50 Waterbury Road to shatter, leaving debris on the lawn. The sign is owned by Nicholas Guastaferri of American General Investors.

Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield said he doesn’t recall any other crashes on that section of Waterbury Road.

“This is not usually the stretch of road where the accidents are because it’s a very straight stretch,” he said.

Chatfield offered his deepest sympathy to the victim’s family on behalf of the town.

The crash is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Peter Atwood at Troop I at 203-393-4200 or at peter.atwood@ct.gov.