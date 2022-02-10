Man arrested after using ax, knives in Naugatuck home invasion

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck police arrested a borough man after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home with an ax.

Steven Pelletier, 53, threw a rock through the window of his ex-girlfriend’s home on Salem Street on Saturday around 7 p.m. He fled the scene before police arrived. Several hours later at about 2 a.m., the suspect returned with a large wooden-handled ax and broke into the house through a basement window, according to the police report.

An altercation ensued between Pelletier and the occupants. One of the home occupants was able to dial 911 despite Pelletier’s attempts to stop the resident. The occupants were able remove the ax during a struggle, but Pelletier threw several knives from the kitchen at the residents, the police report states.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived but was later found at a Waterbury hotel with the help of Waterbury police, where he was arrested without incident.

Police officers treated a male victim who sustained a laceration to his hand during the incident. The victim was treated at a hospital for the injury.

Pelletier was charged with home invasion, assault in the first-degree, threatening second-degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief second-degree, He was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.

If a person is in a domestic violence relationship and needs help, there are resources throughout the states, Naugatuck police said in a Facebook post. Some of the hotlines that police posted include for office of victim services at 1-800-822-8428 and for Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-888-774-2900.