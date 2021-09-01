MADD to honor NPD

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Police Department is one of 10 municipal departments in the state Mothers Against Drunk Driving Connecticut will recognize for their efforts to combat impaired driving in 2020.

MADD CT selected the top 10 municipal departments and top five state police troops to honor based on the number of DUI arrests made in 2020. Naugatuck police had a total of 123 DUI arrests in 2020, according to the department.

The other top 10 departments were Hartford, Manchester, Wallingford, Vernon, Enfield, Bristol, New Britain, New Haven and Norwich, MADD announced in a news release. The top five state police troops were Troop H in Hartford, Troop C in Tolland, Troop E in Montville, Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop K in Colchester.

MADD is a national nonprofit that works to end drunken driving.

MADD CT will recognize the police departments and troops at a luncheon and educational symposium Sept. 15 at Mohegan Sun casino.

For information, call 203-764-2566 or email nicole.wichowski@madd.org.