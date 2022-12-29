PROSPECT — Lucille D. Slokus, 91, of Prospect passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, while surrounded by the love of her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

She was the widow of the late Charles Slokus.

Born Feb. 1, 1931 in Waterbury, Lucille was the daughter of the late Peter and Philomena (DellaCamera) Drozd. Lucille was a talented and wonderful cook.

Before her retirement, she was the cook for the Community School of Prospect.

She was a dedicated communicant of St. Anthony Church for more than 60 years.

Sewing was a happy hobby for Lucille; she developed lifelong friends within her sewing circle.

Family was everything to Lucille. She was happiest when with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with whom she was very close.

A wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and friend has gone on to Heaven and now joins her high school sweetheart and husband of more than 60 years, Charles, whom she had missed every day since his passing seven years ago.

Left to mourn her passing, and cherish her love and memory, are her daughter Pamela Juliano and her husband Dr. Louis Juliano, of Watertown; her son Steven Slokus of Mexico; and her grandchildren Jason DiLegge, of Florida and William DiLegge, of Branford; and her great-grandchildren Dante and Luca DiLegge, of Branford; as well as her sister Marie Vellucci and brother Robert Drozd, both of Florida. Lucille also leaves her nieces and nephews and her wonderful lifelong friend, Babette Strumpf.

Besides her husband Charles, Lucille was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Santopietro, and grandchild Steven Slokus.

Lucille’s family would like to thank Dr. Kurt Sabbath and his staff, as well as her home-care CNA Nicola Medley and her staff, for their compassionate care over these last months. A special thank you goes to John Painter, Lucille’s neighbor, friend and “Mr. Fix-It” and his wife Vicki Painter, her “angel “next door, for their love and assistance over the years.

Lucille’s funeral service was to be on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at noon at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Visitation was to be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial was to be at the convenience of the family. prospectmemorialfh.com.