Long River classes virtual this week

PROSPECT — Classes at Long River Middle School have been and will remain fully remote this week after several students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin said in a letter that officials were notified on April 1 that three students and a staff member tested positive. The staff member was the third one in four days to test positive. The students and staff were all in school at some point last week.

Officials decided to close the school this week and hold all classes virtually.

Officials plan to reopen the school on April 19, after April vacation next week. As of Wednesday, there were three staff members and 12 students in the region that were positive for coronavirus, according to Yamin. Two staff members and close to 100 students are quarantined due to contact tracing, he said in a letter.

It’s expected that all students and staff will be out of quarantine after April break.

School officials are planning to open all schools five days per week starting on April 19.

Elementary and middle school students will return to school full time, five days a week. Woodland Regional High School students will be divided into four groups. Three groups — 75% of students — will attend school in-person each day while one group remote learns at home on a rotating basis. Students will be in school three or four days a week, depending on the rotating schedule.