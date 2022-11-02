Local property transfers

BEACON FALLS



Eg Home LLC sold property on 7 Bayberry Ct to Peter G. and Anna V. Mccullough for $574,460.

Pond Spring Dev LLC sold property on 34 Pondview Cir to Gail A. Roberts for $369,000.

NAUGATUCK



Roselyn Cabral sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 7 to Betsy L. Davis for $149,900.

Liv Liv LLC sold property on 49 Beardsley Ave to Roger Vargas and Tiffany Feliciano for $291,000.

Terry L. Lester sold property on 76 Bluebird Dr to Steven L. Lafo Jr for $250,000.

Nicola Maggioni sold property on 3 Coach Cir Lot C3 to Anthony Davis for $124,000.

Nicola Maggioni sold property on 19 Coach Cir Lot 3 to Anthony Davis for $124,000.

Amy M. Burns sold property on 70 Melbourne Ct to Robert Nedoszytko and Laurene Kong for $199,000.

Octavio and Patricia Goncalves sold property on 1192 New Haven Rd to 1224 New Haven Rd LLC for $230,000.

Aaron J. Nikles sold property on 29 Oak St to Mark J. Miller for $230,000.

Kaylene and Deana Olmeda sold property on 55 Porter Ave Lot 2F to Jessica Lawrence for $120,000.

Michael Bruneau sold property on 547 S Main St to Natalie F. Morgan for $179,000.

Virginia C. Brown sold property on 63 Spruce Dr to Sheak Bokul for $405,000.

Lisa M. Coleman sold property on 61 Village Cir to Nicole S. Willoughby for $325,000.

Roberto Garcia Jr sold property on 325 Wooster St to Shawna M. Labrecque for $255,000.

PROSPECT



Deborah K. Mello sold property on 18 Clark Hill Rd to Nadine Mahan for $185,000.

Hala G. Jaser sold property on 7 Dorothy Ave to Samue M. Sananu and Suzan P. Ali for $350,000.

Liberty Mobilehome Sales sold property on 85 Lakewood Dr to Irene E. and Shirley A. Blanchard for $160,495.

M3 Properties LLC sold property on 25 Maria Hotchkiss Rd to Richard Rizzuti and Monica Kreuzer for $365,000.

Gomez Joseph L Est and Laurene M. Gomez sold property on 261 New Haven Rd to Martine L. Volcy for $200,000.

Ashlar Historic Res LLC sold property on 16 Ridgewood Club Rd to Christopher and Allison Rinaldi for $550,000.