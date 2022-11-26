BEACON FALLS

Mark Tavares sold property on 24 Brockton Ct Lot 24 to 24 Brockton Court LLC for $222,000.

NAUGATUCK

Sarah C. Mcmanus sold property on 51 Brook St Lot 1F to Emily E. Scott for $150,000.

Shannon E. Carr sold property on 90 Brookside Ave to Paul and Tracy Kutis for $240,000.

Andrew J. and Kathleen C. Zarrella sold property on 174 Cliff St to Joel Garay for $200,000.

Cathy B. Perkins sold property on 27 Fern St to RZ Enterprises LLC for $210,000.

Cathy B. Perkins sold property on 29 Fern St to RZ Enterprises LLC for $210,000.

Olesea and Eric I. Diaz sold property on 111 Golden Hill St to Yashira Arias and Manuel Nolasco for $340,000.

Adam Roman sold property on 111 Mallane Ln Lot 2E to Lori L. Stults for $160,000.

Pillar Home Invs LLC sold property on 14 Marc St to Lorenna Duran and Ray Nolasco for $360,000.

Michelle Stotz sold property on 607 Millville Ave Lot 7-1 to Mana Inv Group LLC for $65,000.

Victor M. Aldarondo sold property on 3 Sheffield Ln to Desiree Pijuan and Joshua J. Oakley for $180,800.

Kent and Debra C. Adams sold property on 2 Simsberry Rd to Milka E. Rodriguez for $320,000.

Massimo and Sandra Audi sold property on 341 Spring St to Brigitte C. and Christopher Lopez for $300,000.

Julio C. Colon sold property on 461 Spring St Lot 2H to Michael Martin for $148,000.

Tavares Americo Est and Maria Magalhaes sold property on 163 Ward St to John H. and Donaula Zhunio for $243,000.

Colonial Custom Bldrs LLC sold property on 107 Wooster St to Kelvin Cabrera for $367,000.

PROSPECT

James M. Scampolino Jr sold property on 16 Colonial Dr to Joshua Onofrio for $275,000.

Carla M. Rosato sold property on 136 Matthew St to Peter P. Rosato 3rd for $55,000.

Kevin Havanec sold property on 41 Talmadge Hill Rd to James Tortora and Kylie Carson for $472,500.

Henry Dufour sold property on 48 Union City Rd to 513 Soundview LLC for $212,500.

Noreen S. Morrow sold property on 33 Valley Ln to Guy C. and Lori J. Finke for $85,000.

Arlene Fraser RET and Randy S. Fraser sold property on 28 Wagon Wheel Dr to Michelle and Matthew Stocking for $360,000.