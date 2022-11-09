Local property transfers

BEACON FALLS

John P. and Maureen J. Wadman sold property on 114 Back Rimmon Rd to Lisanne Morrison and Alicia A. Coviello for $470,000.

Marcin Sierakowski sold property on 21 Brockton Ct Lot 21 to Johnna M. Adams and John A. Merkowitz Jr for $220,000.

Rosa M. and Robert T. Villano sold property on 116 Rice Ln Ext to Robert Shabarekh and Jennifer E. Loris for $575,000.

Eg Home LLC sold property on 7 Bayberry Ct to Peter G. and Anna V. Mccullough for $574,460.

Pond Spring Dev LLC sold property on 34 Pondview Cir to Gail A. Roberts for $369,000.

NAUGATUCK

Jean M. Canale sold property on 7 Cadbury Pl to Emanuel Arboleda for $295,000.

Almuth Muller RET and Victoria Clark sold property on 16 Cadbury Pl to Steven O. Cunha for $260,000.

David T. Campo sold property on 185 City Hill St to Joshua Dziob for $200,000.

Carmela Grande and Patricia G. Desomma sold property on 56 June St to Michael F. Pucillo Jr for $245,000.

Lucy Scielzo sold property on 23 Lantern Park Dr Lot 6 to Clasan Apartments LLC for $130,000.

Steven E. Sr and Susan M. Sheldon sold property on 7 Mary Dr to Amanda Nickle for $275,000.

Rafael P. Resende sold property on 93 Miller Dr to Andrew Palmerie for $405,000.

Domingos M. and Maria E. Almeida sold property on 63 Nixon Ave to Elizabeth A. Velez-Page for $228,000.

Melissa L. Lombardi sold property on 181 Platts Mill Rd to John and Joellyn Kelley for $189,500.

Geraldine B. Mcdonald sold property on 24 Pleasant Ave to Lawrence Wells for $192,500.

Judith and Gregory Padula sold property on Prospect St to P&M Property Mgmt LLC for $60,000.

Judith and Gregory Padula sold property on 47 Prospect St to P&M Property Mgmt LLC for $60,000.

Manuel F. and Maria L. Nobre sold property on 504 Prospect St to Damon Brooks for $312,500.

Susan J. Esandrio sold property on 421 Spring St to Joseph W. Monaco for $186,000.

Andrew Palmerie and Monica Adams sold property on 99 Tawny Thrush Rd to Kevin F. Bigert for $302,000.

Donald R. Fazekas and April M. Tenbrink sold property on 69 Ward St to Luanne B. Wynter for $216,000.

Michael L. Franco sold property on 79 Wisteria Dr to Octavio A. Polanco for $365,000.

Roselyn Cabral sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 7 to Betsy L. Davis for $149,900.

Liv Liv LLC sold property on 49 Beardsley Ave to Roger Vargas and Tiffany Feliciano for $291,000.

Terry L. Lester sold property on 76 Bluebird Dr to Steven L. Lafo Jr for $250,000.

Nicola Maggioni sold property on 3 Coach Cir Lot C3 to Anthony Davis for $124,000.

Nicola Maggioni sold property on 19 Coach Cir Lot 3 to Anthony Davis for $124,000.

Amy M. Burns sold property on 70 Melbourne Ct to Robert Nedoszytko and Laurene Kong for $199,000.

Octavio and Patricia Goncalves sold property on 1192 New Haven Rd to 1224 New Haven Rd LLC for $230,000.

Aaron J. Nikles sold property on 29 Oak St to Mark J. Miller for $230,000.

Kaylene and Deana Olmeda sold property on 55 Porter Ave Lot 2F to Jessica Lawrence for $120,000.

Michael Bruneau sold property on 547 S Main St to Natalie F. Morgan for $179,000.

Virginia C. Brown sold property on 63 Spruce Dr to Sheak Bokul for $405,000.

Lisa M. Coleman sold property on 61 Village Cir to Nicole S. Willoughby for $325,000.

Roberto Garcia Jr sold property on 325 Wooster St to Shawna M. Labrecque for $255,000.

PROSPECT

Lee and Olga Nemeth sold property on 60 Candee Rd to Garrett and Jennifer Massimin for $369,000.

Gregory S. and Elizabeth Mcgovern sold property on 59 Melissa Ln to Deidre A. Mitchell and Joseph D. Vallone for $571,000.

Gerald A. and Joan Coviello sold property on 225 Sycamore Dr Lot 225 to Carrie L. and Scott A. Wisher for $475,000.

Amy B. and John A. Smith sold property on 8 Timber Hill Rd to Esther L. Ramos and Paul Cari for $432,500.

Deborah K. Mello sold property on 18 Clark Hill Rd to Nadine Mahan for $185,000.

Hala G. Jaser sold property on 7 Dorothy Ave to Samue M. Sananu and Suzan P. Ali for $350,000.

Liberty Mobilehome Sales sold property on 85 Lakewood Dr to Irene E. and Shirley A. Blanchard for $160,495.

M3 Properties LLC sold property on 25 Maria Hotchkiss Rd to Richard Rizzuti and Monica Kreuzer for $365,000.

Gomez Joseph L Est and Laurene M. Gomez sold property on 261 New Haven Rd to Martine L. Volcy for $200,000.

Ashlar Historic Res LLC sold property on 16 Ridgewood Club Rd to Christopher and Allison Rinaldi for $550,000.