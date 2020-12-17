Local legislators receive appointments

HARTFORD — Local legislators recently received appointments and assignments ahead of the 2021 session.

State Rep. Rosa Rebimbas, R-Naugatuck, and state Rep. Lezlye Zupkus, R-89th District, have been named deputy House Republican leaders.

Rebimbas currently serves as the ranking member of the joint legislative Judiciary Committee and will also serve on the environment and transportation committees.

Zupkus was reappointed to the Public Health Committee and will also serve on the education, transportation and legislative management committees.

State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, R-105th District, has been named chair of the Legislative Review Committee. She was selected to serve on both the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee and Public Health Committee.

Klarides-Ditria was also appointed to serve as a caucus whip for the coming term. Whips traditionally make sure all Republican House members are in attendance to cast votes on legislative issues.

State Sen. Rob Sampson, R-16th District, was appointed as the ranking senator to the legislature’s Labor and Public Employees Committee. He serves as the ranking senator on the Government, Administration and Elections Committee, and as a member the judiciary and the commerce committees.