Lions Club holding car show

BEACON FALLS — The Beacon Falls Lions Club will hold its 14th annual Car Show on Sunday.

The car show is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kolga Industries, 65 Lancaster Drive. Car registration is from 8 to 11 a.m. and the cost is $10. General admission is $5. There is no charge for veterans and children under 12 years old.

The show, which is limited to 500 people, will include a live DJ and a raffle. Trophies for show cars will be awarded at 2 p.m. The rain date is Oct. 4.

Proceeds from the car show benefit charities supported by the Lions Club, including Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Freedom Guide Dogs.

For information, call John Conte at 203-927-2061 or Bob Barbieri at 203-410-9401.