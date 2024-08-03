NAUGATUCK — Linda (Cirillo) Didato, age 68, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Griffin Hospital in Derby, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born Nov. 3, 1955 in Derby, daughter of the late Pasquale and Ruth Carpenter (Bailey) Cirillo Tardie. She retired after working for many years as a day care owner and administrative assistant. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, hunting for treasures at tag sales, gardening, and her dogs.

Linda is survived by her three loving sons, Miguel, Robert and his wife Bethany, and John and his wife Amy. Linda is also survived by her four grandchildren, John Didato, who is currently serving in the United States Navy, Anthony Didato, Thomas Didato and Joseph Edmonds.

She also leaves behind her longtime significant other, Richard “Red” Silinger, who cared for Linda deeply and supported her throughout her health issues. She will be deeply missed by her dear friends Ann and Tom Impellitteri.

Linda was predeceased by her first husband John “Mouse” Didato; her father Pasquale, her mother Ruth; her brother Michael; and her stepfather Joseph Tardie.

Linda’s family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Prospect Community Funeral Home at 72 Waterbury Road (next to the post office), Prospect. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect. Family and friends wishing to attend are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708; or to the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Suite 6, Derby, CT 06418.

