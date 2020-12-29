Library announces Light Up Prospect winners

PROSPECT — Prospect Public Library announced the winners of this year’s Light Up Prospect contest.

Residents who decorated their homes for the holiday season were eligible to submit their addresses to the library to be considered for the best decorated house in town. The contest featured 32 homes this year.

The library announced that the homes at 4 Southridge Road and 19 Nichols Court tied for first. The homes at 39 Clark Hill Road and 4 Barry Lane tied for second. Each of the two first-place winners will receive a $50 gift card, while the two second-place winners will receive a $25 gift card.

For information, call 203-758-3001.