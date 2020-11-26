Libraries receive state grants

Beacon Falls Public Library and Howard Whittemore Memorial Library received grants as part of the state’s Everybody Learns initiative.

The initiative included purchasing thousands of Chromebooks and laptops to aid children and families as schools turned to virtual, at-home learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative also increased broadband infrastructure and created public Wi-Fi hotspots that offer free internet access.

As part of the initiative, the state dedicated $2.6 million of coronavirus relief funds to assist public libraries with health and safety improvements and offering more services to residents. The money is for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, signage and furniture, among other items.

Beacon Falls Public Library was awarded a $23,811 grant to support reopening efforts. The funds will be used for personal protective equipment, indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, internet technology equipment and consulting, and cleaning supplies, the library stated in a news release.

Howard Whittemore Memorial Library in Naugatuck received $35,672, according to the Connecticut State Library’s website.

For information, visit libguides.ctstatelibrary.org/dld/ELgrants.