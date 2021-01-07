Kindergarten registration starting in Region 16

PROSPECT — Region 16 is starting kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year this month.

Kindergarten registration is open to children who turned 5 years old by Jan. 1 and are residents of Beacon Falls or Prospect.

Parents can complete an online registration questionnaire at www.region16ct.org, then pick up a packet of forms Jan. 25 through Jan. 29 at Prospect Elementary School or Laurel Ledge Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents can also download the forms from the region’s website to fill out.

The forms must be returned to the school children will attend by March 2.

For information, call Prospect Elementary School at 203-578-3000 or Laurel Ledge Elementary School at 203-729-5355 ext. 5100.