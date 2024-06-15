NAUGATUCK — Kareem Grace, age 34, beloved husband of Jasmin (Negron) Grace, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2024, at Waterbury Hospital.

Born on July 19, 1989 in Bridgeport, he was the son of Dawn Grace. Kareem graduated from Bullard Haven High School and went on to receive an associate degree in business from Housatonic Community College. He worked as district manager for Advantage Solutions.

He loved basketball, R&B and hip hop music, and most of all spending time with his family. Kareem will be remembered as a caring, hard-working family man with a truly infectious smile.

In addition to Jasmin his wife, he leaves his family, Kamren Grace, Janiyah Williams, and Jaylene Grace, all of Naugatuck; his brother Koshawn Grace of New Haven; his sister Ikea Grace of Waterbury; and many other relatives and close friends.

Visitation was to be on Saturday June 8, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St. in Naugatuck.

To send an online condolence or share a memory, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.