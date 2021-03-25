Jane Doe No More holding candlelight vigil

NAUGATUCK — Jane Doe No More is hosting a candlelight vigil April 1 in solidarity with survivors of sexual crimes and in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The vigil is on the Naugatuck Green on Division Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jane Doe No More is a Naugatuck-based nonprofit dedicated to providing support for victims of sexual violence and improving the way society responds to survivors of sexual violence.

The organization is running events through April. The organization will hold a drawing for a $50 gift card each day of the month. Also, a cornhole tournament is planned for April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Ancient Order of Hibernians club, at 91 Golden Hill St., Waterbury.

Proceeds from the programs will benefit Jane Doe No More’s local programs. For information, email info@janedoenomore.org.