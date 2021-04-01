Improvements planned for rec complex in Beacon Falls

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

BEACON FALLS — Town officials are getting the ball rolling with a project to replace the basketball and tennis courts at the Pent Road Recreation Center.

The Board of Selectman and the Board of Finance on March 23 approved appropriating a total of $222,039 for the project. Officials want to appropriate $142,039 from Local Capital Improvement Program funds and transfer $60,190 from the town’s undesignated fund balance to pay for the work.

Voters still need to approve the appropriations. Officials scheduled a town meeting for April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Beacon Falls Senior Center, 57 North Main St., to vote on the appropriation from LOCIP and the transfer.

There are two full tennis courts, one full basketball court, two half basketball courts and a multipurpose court at the recreation complex on Pent Road. The courts are cracked and buckling from weather and use, and are becoming a liability issue, First Selectman Gerard Smith said. The courts are at least 30 years old, he said.

The project includes putting in new asphalt courts as well as replacing the basketball hoops, tennis nets, fencing around the courts, and benches near the courts. The plan is to install a new playscape at the recreation center, as well.

Smith said last week officials were finalizing the bid process for the work. He said the plan is for the work to begin in early spring and finish by the summer.