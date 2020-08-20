How to use insurance claim from ambulance fire up for discussion

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

BEACON FALLS — The town received nearly $250,000 from an insurance claim for an ambulance that caught fire in the spring. Now, officials have to decide what to do with the money.

In May, the engine of one of Beacon Hose Co. No. 1’s two ambulances caught fire on Blackberry Hill Road as EMTs were taking a patient to Waterbury Hospital. No one was injured, but the ambulance was totaled.

The ambulance that caught fire — a 2006 Ford Lifeline — was going to be replaced before the fire, and the town already approved buying a new one for $249,998. The finishing touches are being made on the new ambulance, which is expected to be in service shortly.

The town received $247,498 in a claim as well as $2,500 for the salvage value of the ambulance from its insurance company, according to officials. In total, the town got $249,998.

It’s not a coincidence that the town received the same amount that the new ambulance costs. Finance Manager Natasha Nau said the insurance company used the cost of the new ambulance to determine fair market value for the claim.

The money is in the town’s general fund. The initial plan, Nau said, was to use the money to pay for the new ambulance. The town would reimburse itself for the $50,000 down payment already made and then make payments on the ambulance before paying it off early. The terms of the five-year loan for the new ambulance dictate the town has to make two payments before being able to pay it off in full in January 2022, Nau said. Doing this, she said, would save the town a little more than $4,000 in interest.

Officials have not made a decision yet on what to do with the money, and it’s possible the funds could be used for another ambulance.

Beacon Hose Fire Chief Brian DeGeorge spoke to the Board of Finance Aug. 11 about problems with the air suspension on the company’s 2012 Dodge Lifeline ambulance. He said the ambulance is “shaking to death,” and company members and the public have complained about it.

“It’s slightly getting embarrassing,” he said.

DeGeorge said he got one estimate of about $24,000 to fix the suspension on the ambulance, which is scheduled to be replaced in two years. He added the ambulance was remounted, meaning an old cab was placed on a new frame. He said the company that did the work is out of business and the department has trouble getting the wiring fixed when issues occur.

DeGeorge said there is uncertainty about what can go wrong with the ambulance and whether the company can get it fixed.

The ambulance is still in service, DeGeorge said, but as a secondary option. The company also has an ambulance the Southbury Training School Fire Department loaned the department after the fire in May. DeGeorge said keeping the loaner for a while longer isn’t an issue.

Board of Finance Chairman Thomas Pratt said officials will have to decide whether it’s worth putting money into the 2012 ambulance, especially if it’s going to be replaced in two years, or if fixing it would extend the life of the ambulance. Pratt asked DeGeorge to get more estimates for repairing the ambulance.

The board made no decisions last week.