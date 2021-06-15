House fire displaces two in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — A fire Monday afternoon displaced two adults from their home on Union City Road.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 227 Union City Road at about 3:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was billowing out of the upper floor windows of the single-family, raised-ranch home.

Assistant Fire Chief Walter Seaman said firefighters put out the blaze in about 20 minutes and had the entire scene under control in about an hour. Waterbury and Beacon Falls firefighters provided mutual aid at the scene. Prospect firefighters provided coverage at the firehouse.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured. Seaman said a parakeet died in the house, while two cats escaped.

Seaman said the fire appeared to have started in the bedroom area on the upper floor of the house. Firefighters contained the fire to that section of the home, he said.

The home sustained fire damage to the upper floor. There was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross assisted two adults after the fire. The residents are staying with family, according to Seaman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.