NAUGATUCK — Griffin Hospital has expanded the hours at a free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the borough.

Testing is now available at Ion Bank, 1430 New Haven Road, on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments aren’t needed for a test, but people must have a valid identification. Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

For information, visit griffinhealth.org/covid.