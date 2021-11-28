Holiday stroll celebrates Prospect sidewalk project

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

PROSPECT — To celebrate the completion of a sidewalk construction project funded with a state Department of Transportation grant coordinated through the Local Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, the town’s Sidewalk Task Force and the Prospect Business Association are sponsoring Prospect’s Holiday Sidewalk Stroll on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. before the annual Town Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.

Sidewalk strollers are encouraged to wear their most festive holiday attire, and children and well-behaved pets are welcome! The sidewalks from St. Anthony Church to Hartford HealthCare will feature a sidewalk bazaar where local businesses, vendors, artisans and civic organizations will be setting up booths along the sidewalk to sell crafts and holiday gifts.

Local restaurants and businesses along the sidewalk route are opening their doors to sell their merchandise and offer strollers delicious food and drink specials. There will be activities for the kids, including an opportunity to meet Dominick the Italian Christmas Donkey from Kelly’s Kids/Farm on Wheels, hop along Santa’s Sidewalk Hop Scotch and take a photo with the world’s coolest Santa rocked out in his classic “woody” station wagon — with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof!

Participating local businesses include Prospect Business Association selling “Prospect” sweatshirts and “Prospect” ornaments, Dave Jone’s Realty serving cookies and hot chocolate, Millenium Technology serving candy & IT Services, American Legion & Aux. Post 194 with free novelty gift, LaBonne’s Market serving candy canes, cookies, holiday raffle for $100 gift card, Margot’s Flowers selling holiday flower arrangements, New Insight with eyeglasses and eyewear, Pavlik Real Estate with free tote bags, Jesse Camille’s Docked Yacht serving chowder, burgers, hot dogs and more.

Activities for the kiddies include an opportunity to meet Dominick the Italian Christmas Donkey, hop along Santa’s Sidewalk Hop Scotch and take a photo with the world’s coolest Santa in his classic car.