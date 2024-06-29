WATERBURY – Herbert Colby, age 92, beloved husband of Audrey E. (Wilkinson) Colby, passed away June 17, 2024, at his home surrounded by family.

Born in Waterbury on Jan. 20, 1932, he was the son of the late Walter Ernest and Jane (Golbin) Colby. He was a lifelong resident of Waterbury and was formerly employed for many years in the engineering department for the City of Waterbury.

Herbert was active with the Boy Scouts and marriage and family life of the Archdiocese of Hartford. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Army Reserves for 27 years before retiring.

He was a faithful, kind, hard worker and loved his family dearly. Herbert enjoyed gardening and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May he rest in the company of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Jesus, St. Michael and all the saints.

In addition to his wife Audrey, he leaves his family, sons Walter D. Colby and his wife Loretta (Schroder), Kevin Ernest Colby and his wife Lisa, and Christian Herbert Colby; his daughter Joy Elizabeth Charbonneau; his brother Richard Colby and his wife Patricia; his sister-in-law Jean Wilkinson; his granddaughters Jennifer and Nancy Ann Charbonneau; his nephews Richard and John Wilkinson; and his nieces Debbie, Leona, and June.

All services were to be private.

The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.