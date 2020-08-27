Hearing set on permit for repair shop, used car business in Prospect



PROSPECT — The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a hearing for next week on a special permit application for an automotive repair shop and used car business on Waterbury Road.

Prospect Automotive LLC has applied to open the business at 69 Waterbury Road, the former location of Route 69 Auto Sales. The application states the business would be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment only on Sundays. There would be 30 cars on the property for sale, according to the application.

The commission scheduled a hearing on the application for its Sept. 2 virtual meeting at 7:10 p.m.

The land was previously the location of Route 69 Auto Sales, which was the subject of complaints from the public and commission due to having significantly more of cars at the dealership than what was allowed. Route 69 Auto Sales closed in the fall of 2019.