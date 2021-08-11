Hearing set for industrial development

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission has set a hearing for Aug. 18 at 6:20 p.m. for a proposed industrial development, dubbed “Naugatuck Industrial Commons,” on mostly vacant land off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension.

The commission in July accepted a special permit application from the borough for the development and referred it to the Planning Commission.

The project includes a 322,100-square-foot industrial or warehouse building, two pads for future industrial buildings planned to be about 162,000 square feet and 65,000 square feet, respectively, and associated parking. The project also calls for a container yard between the train tracks on the site and river, and a fuel cell pad.

The development would be built on roughly 86 acres of land owned by Lanxess Corporation, which is a successor to Uniroyal Chemical and has an agreement to sell it to the borough. The hope is the development turns into the proposed “Port of Naugatuck,” a proposed inland port and intermodal transportation hub that would use the freight rail line that runs to the site to transport goods to and from trucks and trains for warehousing and distribution.