Health officials provide coronavirus update

The state Department of Public Health on Monday reported 370 more positive cases of COVID-19 out of 44,272 test results received since Friday.

There have now been 51,267 cases reported in Connecticut, and 959,952 diagnostic tests have been done.

Public health officials also reported three more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 4,456 since mid-March.

In addition, the DPH reported a net decline of 14 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 42 statewide.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District on Monday reported 10 new cases within its jurisdiction — Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, Naugatuck, Seymour and Shelton — since Aug. 13. There have been 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Naugatuck and 58 in Beacon Falls, which was unchanged since Aug. 13. There have been 37 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus and four probable deaths in Naugatuck, according to the health district, and none in Beacon Falls.

The Chesprocott Health District reported Aug. 14 that there have been 84 cases in Prospect and no coronavirus-related deaths in town.