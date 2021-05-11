Health district, hospital running survey for pregnant women

SEYMOUR — Seven Naugatuck Valley organizations, led by Naugatuck Valley Health District and Griffin Hospital, are partnering to survey pregnant women in the Valley to better understand their health needs and choices.

The survey will help identify possible barriers to the health of the mother and the baby, during pregnancy and after the baby is born. Factors include conditions in the home and the community, healthy choices by the mom during pregnancy, and access to health care and other services.

To encourage participation, women who complete the survey are eligible to be entered in a raffle for the chance to win a car seat, a handknit baby blanket and a $25 Visa gift card.

Local obstetrics practices are making the survey available to their pregnant patients, and it’s also available on line, in both English and Spanish, at tinyurl.com/nvhdenglish or tinyurl.com/nvhdspanish.

For information, call Cathi Kellett at Griffin Health at 203-732-1337 or Joan Lane at Naugatuck Valley Health District at 203-881-3255 ext. 111.