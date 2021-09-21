Hazardous waste, paint to be collected

BEACON FALLS — The Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments and participating towns are sponsoring a household hazardous waste and paint collection day Sept. 25.

The collection runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pent Road Recreation Complex, 100 Pent Road. The collection is open to residents of the following 15 municipalities: Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethlehem, Derby, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Oxford, Prospect, Seymour, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott and Woodbury

There is no charge. Proof of residency is required.

Up to 50 pounds of residential waste will be accepted per vehicle. For a list of acceptable items, visit nvcogct.gov/HHW.

Due to COVID-19, residents must wear a mask and remain in their vehicle, materials for disposal must be placed in the rear compartment of vehicles, and containers will not be returned.