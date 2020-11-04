Hartley, Labriola reelected without opposition



NAUGATUCK — Democratic state Sen. Joan Hartley and Republican state Rep. David Labriola were reelected Tuesday without any opposition.

Hartley, 70, who worked as a human resources manager at Blue Cross Blue Shield and educator in Waterbury, will serve her 11th term in the 15th Senate District, which covers parts of Naugatuck, Waterbury and Middlebury.

Hartley, who was also endorsed by the Independent Party, received 24,406 votes, according to unofficial results. The election was the first time Hartley was unopposed.

Labriola, 60, a criminal defense attorney with an office in Naugatuck, will serve his 10th term representing the 131st House District, which covers Oxford and parts of Naugatuck and Southbury. He received 10,295 votes, according to unofficial results.

Both legislators said before the election that creating jobs and strengthening the economy are their top priorities for the next term.