Harold J. Cleary Jr.

PROSPECT — Harold John Cleary Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at Waterbury Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Hap was the loving husband of Ellen Keating-Cleary for 44 wonderful years.

Born March 15, 1939, in Waterbury, Hap was the son of the late Dr. Harold Cleary Sr. and Mary (Eustace) Cleary. Hap was an architectural designer for United Technologies, Yale University and his own business “Venture.”

Left to cherish Hap’s love and memory, besides his loving wife Ellen, are his sons, Harold Cleary III of Portland, Maine, Kevin Cleary and his wife Sarah Raymunt Cleary, of Boston, and Michael F. Cleary and his wife Maria Soto-Cleary, of Beacon Falls.

He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Emily, Juliana, Tullah and Michael J. Cleary; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was to be noon Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect.

Burial was to immediately follow in Carrington Cemetery, Rainbow Road, Bethany. Friends and family were invited to visit with Hap’s family on Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Hap’s services; please visit prospectmemorial.com for Hap’s full obituary, information, or to express your words of comfort for Hap’s family.