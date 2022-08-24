CHESHIRE — Hamilton Russell Bristol Jr., age 88, of Cheshire, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at VITAS at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. He was the devoted and loving husband of Charlotte (Hanning) Bristol for over 62 years. Russ was born on March 22, 1934, son of the late Hamilton R. Bristol Sr. and Emily (Hiley) Bristol.

Russell and his family lived in Bethany for many years before coming to Cheshire 23 years ago. He was a graduate of The Taft School and furthered his education at Ohio State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering, and then began his career at Bristol Babcock, retiring in the early 1990s.

Following his retirement, he became a full-time grandfather, the best job he ever had. Russell was a cherished husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A loving man with a kind hearted soul, Russell always put others before himself, he was a gentleman in every sense of the word. A man of many talents, he excelled in carpentry and enjoyed sailing and hiking. He held Lake Quassapaug close to his heart and spent as much time as he was able sailing around the lake.

In addition to his wife, Charlotte of Cheshire, Russell is survived by his loving children, Melanie Bristol Ricci and her husband, John, of Cheshire and Peter Bristol of Punta Gorda, Fla. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Brittany Bailey and her husband, AJ Seborowski, Kelsey Sandlin and her husband, David, Peter Bristol and Hunter Williams; his great-grandchildren, Parker and Tate Seborowski; his sisters, Mary Lou Bristol of Southington, and Beverly Thomas of Barre, Vt.; his brothers-in-law, Gerald Hanning and his wife, Susie, and Bob Hanning and his wife, Cindy; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Congregational Church of Naugatuck, 9 Division St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in Middlebury Cemetery. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting his family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Quassapaug Association, PO Box 285,

Middlebury, CT 06762, lakequassapaugassociation.org, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1058, alz.org.

To share a story of Russ, leave a condolence for his family or to view his tribute video, please visit fordfh.com.