Groups sponsoring debate between Logan, Cabrera

HAMDEN — The Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters Hamden/North Haven are co-sponsoring a debate between Republican state Sen. George Logan and Democrat Jorge Cabrera.

Logan and Cabrera are running for the state Senate seat in the 17th district, which represents Beacon Falls, Ansonia, Bethany, Derby and parts of Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.

The debate, which will be moderated by attorney Steven Ciardiello, is set for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The debate will take place live at The Playwright Irish Pub Restaurant, but without an audience. It will be broadcast live on the Hamden Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

The public can email questions for the debate to lwvhnhtreasurer@gmail.com. The deadline to submit questions is Thursday. All questions will be reviewed for clarity and submitted to the moderator.

For information, visit www.hamdenregionalchamber.com.