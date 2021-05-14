Griffin Health hosting walk-up vaccination clinic

NAUGATUCK — Griffin Health is hosting a free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. at its Naugatuck vaccination center at 727 Rubber Ave.

The evening will feature games, music and giveaways. People who receive vaccinations at the event will get a free custom creation from Ice Cream Emergency.

Vaccination is open to everyone ages 12 and older. Youth must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian. No appointment is needed. Insurance information will be collected at registration, but insurance coverage is not required.