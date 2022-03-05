Graffiti vandal, 25, charged in Naugatuck

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Borough police charged a serial graffiti suspect following months of investigation.

Police served Christian Manouse, 25, of Naugatuck, an arrest warrant on Feb. 22, while Manouse was incarcerated for a previous incident. He appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on the same day.

Last November, police began investigating many graffiti complaints throughout the borough, including several of the Route 8 overpasses, the Naugatuck Event Center, Veoila Water Station, the basketball courts at Linden Park, Duchess Restaurant and the Naugatuck Transfer Station. Forty-five tags with a similar design have been discovered all over the borough, according to a police press release issued Monday.

Manouse was charged with 58 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, eight counts of third-degree damage to railroad property, one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal trespass and two counts of trespass of railroad property.

“We take graffiti and quality of life crimes seriously because they can have a huge negative impact on the members in our community and their way of life. Graffiti, tagging and other actions that deteriorate the appearance of our community will not be tolerated,” the release stated.