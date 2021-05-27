Graduation dates set for NHS, WRHS  

Naugatuck and Woodland Regional high schools are planning more typical graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic altered ceremonies last year.

Naugatuck High’s graduation is set for June 9 at 6 p.m. on the turf field at the school. If there’s inclement weather, the ceremony will be postponed to June 10. If weather is an issue again, the ceremony will be pushed to June 11.

Students will receive two tickets for guests to sit in the main bleachers or along the side of the field. Additional guests will be able to sit on the hill behind the field, the parking lot above the field, in the away bleachers or around the fence.

Woodland’s ceremony is June 11 at 6 p.m. in the courtyard of the school in Beacon Falls. The rain date is June 12 at 10 a.m.

Students will receive four tickets for guests, and people must have a ticket to attend the ceremony. Chairs for guests will be set up in groups of four and spaced out.