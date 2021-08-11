Manchester Community College

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Zacary Bertrand of Prospect completed the electrical lineworker program at Manchester Community College in May.

Nichols College

DUDLEY, Mass. — Ryan Griffin of Naugatuck graduated from Nichols College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in May.

University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Local students graduated from the University of Hartford this spring. Local graduates include: Elif Abedin of Prospect, Regina Alamu of Naugatuck, Ashley Daymonde of Naugatuck, Zachary Hodoba of Naugatuck, Kaitlyn Melninkaitis of Prospect and Jarrett Allen of Prospect.

Flagler College

AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tyler Orloski of Beacon Falls graduated from Flagler College on May 3 with a degree in hospitality and tourism management.

University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — Maria Frennesson of Naugatuck graduated from the University of New Hampshire over the weekend of May 22 with a BS degree in equine studies: therapeutic riding.

College of the Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. — Simon Corbett of Beacon Falls graduated from the College of the Holy Cross on May 21 with a Bachelor of Arts.

University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Emily Wingard of Naugatuck graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in May.

Connecticut College

NEW LONDON — Dean Jair Andrade of Naugatuck graduated from Connecticut College with a Bachelor of Arts in American studies on May 23.

Plymouth State University

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Xavier Pinckney of Naugatuck graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Plymouth State University on May 8.

Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Hailey Boris of Prospect graduated from Elmira College with a Bachelor of Science on June 6.

Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, R.I. — Christopher Flynn and Katie Jaroneczyk, both of Naugatuck, graduated from Roger Williams University in May.

Flynn graduated with a Bachelor of Sconce in construction management. Jaroneczyk graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Sconce in forensic science.

Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN — The following local students graduated from Quinnipiac University in May:

Beacon Falls: Alexandra Zurita, Master of Science in molecular cell biology.

Naugatuck: Deana Aljamal, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Anna Ciacciarella, Bachelor of Arts in English; Anna Ciacciarella, Bachelor of Arts in English and environmental studies; Michael Ciacciarella, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; Sofia Ciacciarella, Bachelor of Science in biology; Vincent Ciacciarella, Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Marileydi Dorival, Master of Nursing; John Jacobi, Master of Science in organizational leadership; Michele Ryan, Bachelor of Arts in graphic and interactive design.

Prospect: Steven Bainer, Sixth Year Certificate in education leadership; Gabrielle Baker, Bachelor of Science in behavioral neuroscience; Adam Conway, Bachelor of Arts in game design and development, and Bachelor of Arts in history; Antonio D’Amelio, Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences; Cara Foley, Sixth Year Certificate in education leadership; Peter Micalizzi, Master of Science in business analytics; Maddisyn Mircsev, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Jessica Rodrigues, Master of Business Administration; Olivia Rua, Bachelor of Science in health science studies; Sonia Sousa, Master of Occupational Therapy.

Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The following local students graduated from Springfield College in May:

Naugatuck: Julia DaSilva, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Erin Brown, Bachelor of Science in rehabilitation and disability studies; Giselle Sanchez, Master of Social Work degree in social work; Matthew Johnson, Bachelor of Science in sport management.

Prospect: Nathan Hughes, Bachelor of Science in biology; Xavier Gibson, Bachelor of Science in health science and pre-physical therapy.

Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Taylor Relva and Meredith Dyckman, both of Prospect, graduated from Western New England University in May.

Relva graduated magna cum laude with a BSBA in accounting. Dyckman graduated cum laude with a BSBA in marketing communication/advertising.

Eastern Connecticut State University

WILLIMANTIC — Liz Colon and Daniel Silva, both of Naugatuck, graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University in May.

Colon graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Silva graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences.

Clark University

WORCESTER, Mass. — Rory French Garhart of Beacon Falls graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Clark University in June.

University of Connecticut

STORRS — The University of Connecticut announced students who graduated in December 2020 and May 2021. The following local students graduated from the University of Connecticut:

Beacon Falls: Veronica Dergachev, Jennifer Lauren Hebert, Nicholas Richard Jackson, Abigail Meliso, Justin Reyes.

Naugatuck: Mohammad Daifallah Almatari, Jordan Matthew Baer, Dennis Kivanc Basar, Addison Marjorie Best, Sylvia Boucher, Desirae Lynn Bragg, Jesse Albert Costa, Tyler M. Deitelbaum, Joseph Patrick Dempsey, Dominika Dobkowska, Floraine Emily Evardo, Megan Erin Fried, Sindorela Frroku-Dido, Luis Antonio Garces, Jonathan Matthew Gazsi, Rebecca Nicole Hart, Kelly Hinterneder, Nabeel Jawaid, Justin John Lastra, Jared Scott Main, Jenna Marie Massicotte, Kaylea Alexandra Misiewicz, Theresa Lynn Montoni, Manuel Jorge Montouliu-Espinosa, Riley Mulhall, Kelly Ann Murphy, Michaela Leigh Pruchnicki, Katrina Ptyza, Katrina Ptyza, Kyle Pyshna, David Ruela, Jesse Pasquale Salerno, Marcos Paulo Garbelotto Scarpa, Courtney Lynn Schaefer, Charles William Sherman, Gianna Smerglinolo, Omari Joseph Solomon, Madison Stone, Todd A. Thoren, Emily Ruth Tribanas, Angelica Valencia, Brendon Silva Vieira, Julia Amanda Was.

Prospect: Cedric Jacky Benoit, Colleen Michelle Card, Alec Michael Carlone, Alyssa M. Casson, Egzon Dauti, Lily Lynn Desmond, Taylor Dobbins, Jeffrey M. Giusto, Samantha Lynn Lacy, Megan McLaughlin, Rita Helen Plante, Gianna Polletta, Nicholas James Rioux, Aldo Rodhani, Erica Veronica Scarpati, Jillian Sofia Vallejo.

Saint Michael’s College

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Kevin Nicholas Pimpinelli of Naugatuck graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a Bachelor of Science in accounting on May 13.