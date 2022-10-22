Grace Elaine Noble

ZEPHRYHILLS, Fla. — Grace Elaine (O’Riley) Noble, 82, widow of LeRoy “Barney” Noble, whom she was married to for 20 years, died peacefully on Aug. 28, 2022, at Community Hospice in St. Augustine, Fla., from complications of chronic illnesses.

Grace was born Nov. 14, 1939 in Watertown, N.Y., daughter of the late William and Mabel (Corbett) O’Riley. Raised in Watertown, N.Y., she graduated high school from Immaculate Heart Academy and worked as a secretary and a bookkeeper.

Grace was involved in many activities in the BetMar community where she lived. She also had a lifelong love of music. She sang tenor for years as a Sweet Adeline and was part of a barbershop quartet that sang in nursing homes and hospices, and donated any proceeds to music departments at local schools in Zephyrhills.

She also worked as a hospice volunteer for several years. Grace organized and donated comfort packages, clothing and Christmas gifts to local homeless shelters in Zephyrhills.

Grace is survived by her daughter and her husband, Tami and Edmund Caporaso; her three sons and their wives, Thomas and Kathy Murray of East Haddam, Conn., Patrick Murray and Terri Anderson-Murray of Moodus, Conn., and Timothy Murray and Stacey Ewing of Archer, Fla.; two sisters, Mary Therese Scully of Milford, Conn., and Sharon O’Riley of Rochester, N.Y.; three stepchildren and their spouses, Drew and Julie Noble of Fort Myers, Fla., Marsha and Anthony Sharky of Prospect, Conn., and Orian and Robert Peck of Prospect, Conn.; eight grandchildren and a great-grandson from her children; six grandchildren and their children whom she loved and shared with her husband’s family; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Grace was predeceased by her four brothers, William, Richard, Neil and Bernard.

Calling hours were to be Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck, Conn. Burial was to be Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in Grove Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck, Conn.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Grace’s memory, donations are requested to Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

