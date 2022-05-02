Ghost gun, drugs found in Naugatuck after arrest

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Police arrested a pair of local men after they found an untraceable handgun and numerous drugs during a motor vehicle stop.

Naugatuck police pulled over Gregory Alves, 51, of Waterbury who was driving a 2002 Silver Volkswagen Jetta with his passenger Willie Redd, 41, of Naugatuck in the area of Waterbury Road on April 20 about 8:30 p.m. for minor motor vehicle violations.

Police officers suspected that drugs were in the car and Alves was driving under the influence.

Officer Ian Kosky and his narcotics K9 Tommy were called to the scene where K9 Tommy alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the car, according to a police news release.

Officers found various drugs including about 300 Lorazepam pills, almost 200 Diazepamm pills, 47 grams of crack cocaine, 1 ounce of heroin, five crack push rods, 2 ounces of marijuana and three cellphones.

Police also uncovered one 9mm handgun without any serial numbers and another smaller handgun that had its serial numbers removed.

The Keltec handgun was found to have a false serial number. The 9mm firearm displayed no serial numbers etched or assigned whatsoever, and therefore is being classified as a “ghost gun.” A ghost gun by definition is an unserialized, untraceable firearm that can be assembled at home and built without proper background checks.

As a felon, Alves is prohibited from owning a firearm. He was charged with failure to illuminate taillamps, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a narcotic substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, altering or removing firearm ID, weapon in a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Redd was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, carrying a firearm without a permit, altering or removing a firearm ID and weapon in a motor vehicle.

“Naugatuck Police Department continues its mission to remove both illegal firearms and narcotics from the streets of our community,” police said in the press release.