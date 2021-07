BEACON FALLS — The Beacon Falls Community Garden and St. Michael’s Church have partnered to donate surplus produce to local food banks and soup kitchens.

Residents with gardens are encouraged to donate any extra produce to help. People can drop off donations at the community garden at 35 Wolfe Ave. Containers are available in the back of the garden in the supply plot. Pick-up days and times will be posted on the kiosk at the garden.

For information, email beaconfallsc@gmail.com.