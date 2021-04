NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Garden Club is holding a virtual meeting via Zoom on April 15 at 7 p.m.

The program for the meeting is “Bats: Their Lives and Lore,” presented by Master Wildlife Conservationist Maureen Heidtmann. The program will provide an overview of bats of the world, with an emphasis on local species.

For information or to register for the Zoom meeting, email mccabegerry765@gmail.com.