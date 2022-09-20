Fund shift sought for Beacon Falls fire equipment

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to move funds around within the Beacon Hose Company No. 1 capital project account because Fire Chief Brian DeGeorge wants to purchase two UTV skid units and a trailer to haul them.

“Money is being moved around within the Beacon and fire marshal capital project line items to the Beacon Hose new project to purchase new equipment,” First Selectman Gerard Smith said.

Smith said the fire department doesn’t have a trailer to haul the UTV skid units, which when installed can transform smaller utility vehicles into those that can put out fires.

The Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance both approved the transfer of funds, though they were still are looking to get the final amount as the price for the items has changed, Smith said.

DeGeorge said their current UTV skid unit is about 20 years old.

“It’s way past life expectancy. It does work,” DeGeorge said. “It will be a great back up but it shouldn’t be a primary.”

Selectman Peter Betkoski said the vehicles are important.

“These are emergency vehicles that are a priority,” Betkoski said.

“And it’s money that’s coming from (Emergency Medical Services), Fire, and staying within the departments, just being moved around to other areas,” Smith said.

Officials planned to have a town meeting at some point next month, Smith said.