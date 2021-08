PROPSECT — The Friends of Prospect Public Library is opening its used book store in the Prospect Community Center.

The store is on the lower level of the community center, 12 Center St. The Friends will hold a book sale Aug. 21 from 12 to 3 p.m. and Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to mark the grand opening of the store. Items for sale include books, CDs and DVDs. Prices start at 50 cents.

For information, contact Pam Monahan at 203-525-5674 or friends.prospect.library@gmail.com.