BEACON FALLS — The Friends of Beacon Falls Library are running a Pampered Chef virtual fundraiser.

People can buy products online at pamperedchef.com/party/friendsbflibrary1015 and up to 30% of the sales will be donated to the Friends of Beacon Falls Library, a volunteer support group that raises funds to support the library.

The order deadline is Oct. 31. For information, call 203-729-9459.